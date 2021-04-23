SafeCapital Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,348.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $120,348.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002630 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

