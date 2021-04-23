SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Tops $141,871.75

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $141,871.75 and approximately $113.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002252 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

