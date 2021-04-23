Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $43.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.49 million. Safehold reported sales of $40.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $188.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.05 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $84.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

