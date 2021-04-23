Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

