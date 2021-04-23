SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $360,483.44 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $360,483.44 and $1,079.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002629 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,646,720 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

