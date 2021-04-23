Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.63

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and traded as high as $36.40. Safran shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 95,826 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

