Sakura Bloom Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $83,480.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01258878 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.