salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $572,688.06 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 965,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,387,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. 5,409,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

