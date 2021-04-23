salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 2,240 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $525,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $151.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

