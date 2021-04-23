salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.94. The stock had a trading volume of 162,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $151.30 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,239 shares of company stock worth $36,531,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.