Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.28% of Sally Beauty worth $33,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.