SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.52 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $37.52 million and approximately $101,895.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

