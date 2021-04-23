Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $11.38. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 1,097 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

