Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.81 ($31.54).

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €26.28 ($30.92). The company had a trading volume of 92,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.60 and a 200-day moving average of €20.55. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €28.60 ($33.65).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

