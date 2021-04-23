Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.81 ($31.54).

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €26.28 ($30.92). The stock had a trading volume of 92,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.55.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

