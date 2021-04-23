Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SAFM stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. 190,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,601. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

