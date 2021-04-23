Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after buying an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $5,633,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

