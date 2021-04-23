Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.