Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.