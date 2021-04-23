Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.69. 51,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

