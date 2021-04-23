Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SASR traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $44.14. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,479. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

