Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 789.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,146 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $21,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

