Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.59

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €81.59 ($95.99) and traded as high as €87.53 ($102.98). Sanofi shares last traded at €86.84 ($102.16), with a volume of 1,486,399 shares.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.