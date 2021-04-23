SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €138.00 by Berenberg Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €138.00 ($162.35) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.20 ($153.18).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €4.00 ($4.71) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €120.70 ($142.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.95. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.