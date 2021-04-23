SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.07 ($151.84).

Shares of SAP opened at €120.70 ($142.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

