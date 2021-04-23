SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 11,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,399. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 20.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of SAP by 23.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

