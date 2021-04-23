SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 806,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,824. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,355,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $11,596,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

