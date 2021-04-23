SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.
NYSE SAP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 806,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,824. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,355,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $11,596,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
