SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €129.00 ($151.76).

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SAP stock opened at €120.70 ($142.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $144.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

