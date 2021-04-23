Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $25.24. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 31,111 shares trading hands.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

