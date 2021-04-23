Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €392.00 ($461.18) and last traded at €388.90 ($457.53). 84,588 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €385.30 ($453.29).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €355.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €332.06.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

