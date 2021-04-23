Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
BFS stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $952.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
