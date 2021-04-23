Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $952.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

