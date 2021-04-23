Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,027.41

Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,027.41 ($13.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($15.40). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,177 ($15.38), with a volume of 120,504 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,027.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

