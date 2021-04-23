SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBFG stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

