Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 117.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Scala has traded up 411.3% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00271124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00653202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.14 or 1.00104247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.48 or 0.01025646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,784,629,082 coins and its circulating supply is 9,984,629,082 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

