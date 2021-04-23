Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 5,872 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

