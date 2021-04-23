Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 42,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

PFE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

