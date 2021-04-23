Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.51 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

