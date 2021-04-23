Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $22.93 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.