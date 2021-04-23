Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $6.31 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $298.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

