Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.