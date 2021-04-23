Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 3,646 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

