Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,276.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,882.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.