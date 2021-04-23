Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

