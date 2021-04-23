Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,884 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $50,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $279,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 151,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 274,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

