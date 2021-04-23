Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.
SLB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 226,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
