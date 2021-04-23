Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 226,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

