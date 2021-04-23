Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.27

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 161628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

