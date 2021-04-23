Schwab Charitable Fund Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

FB stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

