Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 870,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 486,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,406. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29.

