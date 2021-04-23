Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.