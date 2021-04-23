Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

